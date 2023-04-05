HE MIGHT get the odd rollicking here and there, but Josh Koroma is enjoying his football once again under one of the most charismatic managers around in Neil Warnock.

Memories of another key dug-out figure who helped get his career back on track are also never far away for the Huddersfield Town forward.

In the here and now, Warnock is starting to coax the best out of Koroma, a mercurial player who has always possessed flashes of undoubted quality in his locker, once again.

His instinctive and stylish finish in Saturday’s outstanding Championship victory over Middlesbrough was a reminder of just what the Londoner is capable of.

Josh Koroma holds off Jay Dasilva in Huddersfield Town's game with Bristol City last month. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Earlier in his career, Koroma cut a dash as part of a Leyton Orient side who lifted the National League title in 2018-19 and reached the FA Trophy final under the tutelage of the late Justin Edinburgh.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur favourite’s tragic passing at the age of just 49 in June 2019 deeply affected many in football, including Koroma, who remains forever grateful for his time working with him - when he turned around his fortunes.

Edinburgh died following a cardiac arrest, with the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation subsequently set up in his memory to campaign for legislative change on the installation of defibrillators within health and sports facilities.

On the impact of Edinburgh, who remains forever in his thoughts, Koroma said: “I have got nothing but good words to say about him.

“He's one of the best managers I have ever played under and one of my favourites.

"I am still in contact with his son and the whole foundation he has set up is amazing.

"He has done wonders for my career and gave me my chance.

"I did well for him and he did well for me. Every time I play, I try and do it for him.

"He was close with my family as well. So sometimes, I sit and talk to my mum about it and my sister.

"He was close, he wasn't just a manager to me, but a role model.”

It may be early days, but Warnock is also having a marked effect upon Koroma.

He has started him in five of his eight matches in charge, including the club’s last four outings.

Prior to the managerial veteran’s arrival, the 24-year-old had made just two appearances from the bench following his recall from a loan spell at Portsmouth in mid-January.

Warnock was alerted to the prowess of Koroma when he was managing Saturday’s opponents Boro, ironically in a game at the John Smith’s Stadium in November 2020.

The Southwark-born player notched a splendid winning goal for Town in a 3-2 success and it was duly noted by a manager who misses nothing.

That aptitude was again in evidence in the latest meeting with the Teessiders when the Terriers handsomely secured three precious survival points, although it was another side of Koroma’s game which pleased Warnock just as much.

The Town chief has been ‘on the case’ of Koroma regarding his work-rate and a half-time telling-off reaped a harvest on Saturday.

It’s not the first time that Warnock has broached that topic - call it tough love and a bit of cajolement rather than the hair-dryer treatment.

Koroma continued: "To me personally, he said I have got to start running and that's what I am trying to do.

"Straight after the Millwall game, he said to me - with a smile on his face - Josh, I know you have never run that much in your life!

"He has got the team running and kept us tight at the back. It's a team effort, it's not just the back four and the goalkeeper, but everyone.

“We know we have got good attacking players who can make things happen with a bit of magic. Offensively, we have natural players.

"When he came in, he said that no-one expects us to stay up, based on our fixtures - just have a go at it and that's what we are doing. A win on Saturday has changed a lot.”

While Town’s mini-revival is prompting talk of a third ‘Great Escape’ from relegation at a Yorkshire club for Warnock following previous feats at Rotherham United and Boro, Koroma has his own inspiration.

He was part of an Orient squad which suffered relegation from the English Football League in 2017 during a chaotic campaign when the club had five managers.

The attacker, who is out of contract this summer, does not want to sample that feeling again.

Koroma continued: "The day I got relegated at Orient was a horrible day for me and the club.

"Now I believe we (Huddersfield) are more than good. We’ve got good enough players and individuals and are way better as a team now. I believe we can definitely stay up.

