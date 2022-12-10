Huddersfield Town's Mark Fotheringham sees the positives in 1-0 Bramall Lane defeat

Mark Fotheringham was pleased to see Huddersfield Town's training-ground work pay off – only for his team to be undone by a Billy Sharp goal.

The striker's first goal of the season was the difference as Sheffield United recorded a 1-0 win when the Championship resumed after the World Cup.

Despite losing the game, Fotheringham saw plenty of positives to cling to, including the return at half-time of captain Jonathan Hogg and a debut for summer signing Tyreece Simpson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we really frustrated Sheffield United in the first half without really getting a foothold in the game in terms of what we were doing on the ball," he said.

OPTIMISTIC: Huddersfield Town coach Mark Fotheringham

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a disappointing goal to lose. Maybe in the Premier League it could have been offside but it was very tight to call.

"You could see the training-ground work we did in Marbella and the fitness was incredible in the second half. We pretty much hemmed Sheffield United in during the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think Sheffield United took their foot off the gas, I just think we just looked really strong for having personnel back and options up front.

"Hogg is a massive influence and showed a real calmness and composure in everything we did in the second half."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield were a bit timid in the first half but much improved after the break.

"We lacked a little bit of composure," said Fotheringham of the first 45 minutes. "When you get these injured players back they just bring an abolsute different dynamic to the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not small players we've been missing, it's big players with big experience and that know-how of how to game-manage and get that foothold on the game. Hogg brings that.

"You see when Tyreece comes on late on and young (Brahima) Diarra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Simpson's a great focal point up there, very hard to handle when we get the ball to his feet around the box people are terrified of him. We've got to be patient with him, he's only been back in training a week.