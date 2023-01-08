After a goalless first half, the Championship strugglers took the lead through Florian Kamberi in the 57th minute, though their lead was short-lived.
Tom Lees’ own goal saw the hosts draw level before strikes from Bambo Diaby and Alan Browne inside the final 20 minutes powered Preston into the fourth round.
Fotheringham was left disappointed by his side’s collapse after taking the lead, accusing his players of conceding ‘unacceptable’ goals.
He said: “What we saw in the second half was the goals we conceded were absolutely unacceptable from our point of view. I am very unsatisfied with that and I’ve made that very clear to the lads after the game.
“I felt that when Florian scored the goal to put us in front, we were on top and the game was going to swing on the second goal.
“If you get a chance to score a second goal, and you don’t take it, you have to ask yourself: ‘How serious are you about winning matches?’
“We had the chance to put Preston to bed and win the game, we didn’t do it and that’s been the story of our season.
“We’ve started picking up points in the league but the players have got to start showing more focus and discipline and start pushing each other more.”
Preston North End: Woodman, Diaby, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne (Kamara 90), Johnson, Ledson, McCann, Fernandez (Brady 88), Woodburn, O'Neill (Cross-Adair 61). Unused substitutes: Cunningham, Bauer, Cornell, Slater, Mawene, Potts.Huddersfield Town: Bilokapic, Lees, Helik, Ayina (Boyle 38), Lowton (Diarra 70), Kasumu (Harratt 74), Camara, Kesler, Thomas, Simpson (Kamberi 46), Rudoni (Holmes 46). Unused substitutes: Rhodes, Ruffels, Jackson, Chapman.Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria).