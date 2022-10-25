In a statement to fans, the businessman said: “When I got the call from Phil Hodgkinson around this time last year, I had no option but to reluctantly step in and provide urgent financial support to the club whilst being – as I remain – the minority shareholder. This I have provided and more.

“I genuinely thought, after a break of two years after my illness, I could return with the same energy and enthusiasm as when I first became chairman in 2008. It has become clear to me over the last 12 months that this is not the case.

"I’ve tried my best to front it up to both staff at the club and supporters, but now the time has arrived where I must listen to medical advice and take a total step back; my health comes first and foremost. I have asked Dave Baldwin to run the football club and take up the position of managing director. He has been tasked to look at all options to pass the baton of our club to someone who can genuinely take it forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Huddersfield seeking a new owner, we looked at the value of their squad compared to their Championship rivals, according to data from Transfermarkt.

Watford have the most valuable side in the division and the only one rated at more than £100m while Norwich City’s team is second in terms of value.

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough make up the top six while Hull City are seventh. Huddersfield are in the bottom six in terms of market value while Rotherham United sit bottom. Have a look below…

Championship club market values

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Hoyle is standing down as Huddersfield Town chairman or health reasons for a second time, and has started the process of looking for a new long-term custodian. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.