Huddersfield Town’s Matty Daly targets goals after loan switch to Bradford City

Matty Daly. Picture: Frank Reid

The 20-year-old was recalled from a loan spell at City’s League Two rivals Hartlepool United on Monday to enable him to head out to Town’s neighbours in a separate loan arrangement.

It is the second time this month that Town have elected to bring back a young player from a loan spell in order for him to head out elsewhere with Romoney Crichlow recalled from a temporary stint at Swindon to head straight back out to Plymouth.

Daly’s arrival at City follows on from the loan additions of Hearts wingman Jamie Walker and Luton Town attacker Dion Pereira.

Stockport-born Daly impressed during his time at Pools, scoring seven goals.

On heading to Bradford, he said: “I really needed the experience at Hartlepool. With it being my first loan, it has made me a better player, and hopefully now I can take that to the next level here. My game is about goals and assists, and that is what the gaffer wants from me, getting in the box. Hopefully, I can do that and help the team be successful this season.”

City manager Derek Adams said: “Matty is a player we have been tracking for a while. He was on our list and we have monitored him during his spell on loan at Hartlepool United, so it is great to have him arrive.

“He is very attack-minded, with seven goals from midfield so far this season, and can play in a number of different positions.”

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan has signed a new deal, committing his future to the club until June 2024.