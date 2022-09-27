Huddersfield Town's Michal Helik: 'Hard work here is the only possibility to go to the World Cup'

The 27-year-old centre-back is yet to play for Poland this year, having sat on the bench for March's World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

A torn quad muscle ruled him out of this summer's Nations League matches and he has not had enough minutes since to force his way into Czesław Michniewicz's squad for this month's games against the Netherlands and Wales, Poland's last before heading to the Middle East.

Helik won the last of his seven caps in October, but played home and away against England in World Cup qualifying as a Barnsley player.

WORLD CUP HOPES: Poland centre-back Michal Helik

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having helped his country get to Qatar, it goes without saying he would like to finish the job. Poland have been drawn in an attractive group with Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

"I want to compete for the squad," said Helik, who swapped Barnsley for Huddersfield on transfer deadline day and has only made two appearances this season. "It's not easy but I still believe, I still have a dream to go there.

“I missed the summer camp because of injury and this one because I haven't played many games. There is not so much time but I know if I perform it's still possible.

"But my focus is not on that at all. I'm focused on hard work because I can only reach my dream if I work hard every day and perform for my club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RED ALERT: Huddersfield Town's Michal Helik (centre) broke into the Poland set-up on the back of his performances for Barnsley

"There are no friendlies before the World Cup for me to show myself to the Polish national team gaffer so I need to perform for my club.

"It's not my way to look too far (ahead). I'm always focused on the next (training) session and next game and to perform. I know small steps can bring something bigger, that's why I'm fully focused on my goals with Huddersfield Town.

"Hard work here is the only possibility to go to the World Cup."

Advertisement Hide Ad

One from bottom of the Championship, Huddersfield have a big job on their hands. Helik will soon have a new coach to impress having made his debut under Danny Schofield, and his second appearance for caretaker replacement Narcis Pelach.

Countries have until November 13 to name their final 26-man squads for Qatar, with Poland's opening game against Mexico on the 22nd.

That leaves Helik a maximum of 11 Terriers games to impress in.With the likes of Tom Lees, Yuta Nakayama – the Japan international hoping to be in Qatar himself – and Manchester City loanee Luke Mbete for competition, Helik is far from guaranteed to play in all of them, but it was that environment which attracted him to West Yorkshire after Barnsley dropped into League One.

"I have the conditions here to perform and improve myself," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have lots of good players in each position, that means we can compete and improve each other. I'm really looking forward to that competition.