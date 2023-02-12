Huddersfield Town's mindset is fragile, admits Pelach as Warnock continues to be linked with post

INTERIM HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Narcis Pelach admits that the lowly Terriers' mentality and confidence is in a fragile state after their sorry season plummeted to new depths at Wigan.

After being pegged back late on despite playing the entire second half of Tuesday's Championship game at another relegation rival in Blackpool with an extra man, the Terriers again showed their susceptibility en route to another desperate result as they lost out 1-0 to another fellow struggler.

The only goal of the game arrived eight minutes from time from home defender Jack Whatmough, as Wigan registered their first three points since November 12 on an occasion when some Town followers called on head of football operations Leigh Bromby to leave the club.

The result intensified the need to bring in a new permanent head coach in double-quick time. Former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock - who has orchestrated two 'Great Escape's' from second-tier relegation in the past seven years with Rotherham United and Boro after joining in late season - is the favourite.

Narcis Pelach

Warnock remains a popular figure with Town fans after a spell at the club in the first half of the 1990s.

Pelach said: "It is a mental thing and everything is about the mind.

"They were playing at home and you'd expect the home team were going to push (late on) at the end and they 'smelt' we were not good in that moment and they were clever and pushed us back and we tried to defend what we had and didn't have any counter-attacks and possession.