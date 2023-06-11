All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Huddersfield Town's most valuable players - where Michal Helik, Josh Koroma, Sorba Thomas, Tom Lees, Jack Rudoni and more rank

Huddersfield Town may have narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season but there is plenty of value in their squad.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

The Terriers showed in the latter stages of the campaign that they are not short of grit and talent, which was seemingly brought out of the squad by veteran boss Neil Warnock.

Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here are Huddersfield’s most valuable players.

Value: €800,000

1. 13. Ollie Turton

Value: €800,000 Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €900,000

2. 12. Scott High

Value: €900,000 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €900,000

3. 11. David Kasumu

Value: €900,000 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €900,000

4. 10. Lee Nicholls

Value: €900,000 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Tom LeesNeil WarnockLeague One