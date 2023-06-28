Having cut a lot of corners to become Huddersfield Town's new owner now Kevin Nagle plans to do things properly.

An American roaring, "Gear up because the fun is just beginning," can spook traditional English fans who have seen enough cowboys ride into town over the years.

"I'm here for the long haul," says Nagle despite admitting: "I didn’t realise I would go from maybe not knowing really Huddersfield even existed to 10 days later buying it.”

He is not in West Yorkshire for a quick buck, though – just as well as predecessor Dean Hoyle's savings have for some time propped up a business which without them would not make much sense.

"I know I'm a American but we do know what plusses and minuses are!" he jokes. "We're going to lose money for a period of time but we're not afraid of that because we think can recover it."

The 68-year-old – he is bemused by the British media's fondness for quoting ages but it can just be a different way to refer to people by – started with seven priorities.

Stability were the opening two – on the field first, balance sheet second. Then came growing revenues, essential to being more than a rich man's plaything.

A focus on “rebuilding” the academy was refreshing, talk of investigating "longer-term opportunities" around a stadium only co-owned essential, and a commitment to charity both heart-warming and heartfelt if his experiences in Sacramento are anything to go by.

LONG HAUL: Kevin Nagle laid out his plans for Huddersfield Town

“Right-sizing the club's personnel" sounded vague but sensible.

At times the lack of precision was good. More than once he answered "you'll have to ask (new chief executive) Jake Edwards" or Neil Warnock – "the Zen of managing football" – who will be left to do their jobs.

Nagle had simply hoped Warnock might stay as an adviser after a trademark relegation Houdini act but: "I believe he knows there's a chance of something special."

Asked about a possible succession plan for a 74-year-old (sorry!) on a one-year contract, he replied: "Would you give me more than four days?" with the smile of a man at ease in his surroundings once his seat was adjusted to the right height.

"THE ZEN": Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock with his assistant Ronnie Jepson (right)

There were mis-steps, like “Aston Martin Football Club”, but names are not a strength of the man usually holding court in Canalside's press room and it has not stopped Warnock working managerial magic.

The devil will be in the details left to Edwards, Warnock and a new sporting director but Nagle's heart and head seem in the right place.

He caught the football bug – like Jesse Marsch in his first Leeds United press conference he was very careful not to call to it the "S" word – 10 years ago when he founded Sacramento Republic his home city.

"We've been in the play-offs nine out of 10 (seasons), we won a championship," he says. "We were runners-up last year in the US Open Cup, similar to the FA Cup, and everyone was rooting for the underdog against a lot of these Goliaths. I'm a fierce fighter, never willing to quit."

When he started making money aged five “by literally chasing golf balls" it was "about my mum needing to put food on the table" but as he built his health businesses, giving back to Sacramento became a focus.

It is more than 5,000 miles away, yet Nagle would have you believe Huddersfield is closer than you think: "We both need to punch higher to be recognised and to win."

But where Republic are a second-tier American side, England is "the gold standard".

“I had always in the back of my head thought what a wonderful thing it would be to own (an English club)," he explains. "I’ve looked some equity positions – I looked at Aston (Villa), I looked at a lot of Championship teams, I looked at League One teams, (I was) even in a discussion with a broker about a team.

“Then all of a sudden this opportunity came along, and I had divested my position with the Sacramento Kings (NBA basketball team) so I had some freed up liquidity.

"There were a couple of other suitors. Normally purchasing something this size you have seven to 10 lawyers on it, but we didn't have time. My advisers all said 'Don't do it!' and my CFO grinned and said 'If you want to do it, do it.' That's because I employ him directly!”

During the Football League’s long due diligence Nagle appointed Edwards and Warnock, and did an "assessment" of "performance in the table versus investment in players".

"It's critical to develop your own players, especially after Brexit," he argues. "There's potential to bring in a lot of extraordinary young players if we can give them a reason to come to our academy. We have the facilities, we just need to make sure we have the best of everything else and create winners."

Despite all the realism, glory clearly matters to him.

"It's one thing getting to the Premier League, it's another staying there, competing and winning," he points out.