Neil Warnock will not get the chance with Ollie Turton at Huddersfield Town after the versatile defender was ruled out for "six to seven months" with a knee injury picked up at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The news is a blow for the Terriers, and for Turton, who is not long back from ankle surgery.

If Turton is definitely out of Wednesday's Championship game at Stoke City on , the last under caretaker coach Narcis Pelach before he hands over to interim manager Warnock, goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik is doubtful with the groin strain which also took him off at Wigan.

"Ollie Turton has a big injury in his knee so he's going to be out six or seven months," said Pelach.

INJURY BLOW: Huddersfield Town's Ollie Turton

"We all feel sorry for him because he's a great human being but it is what it is and I want to send a message to Ollie Turton because he's a great man, very important to the dressing room.

"Tomas had this thing in minute 60 but it's not bad so he could maybe come back this week. It's not big.

"We'll see when, we don't what it is yet."

Youngster Nicholas Bilokapic is standing by if the Czech does not make it.

"If Tomas is not there, Nick is going to be the man to be involved. He's a big player for the future of the club. We believe in him and we think he can do well."

On Turton, Pelach added: "We have more players so I am very confident with the squad we have. Another one is going to replace him, we have players with experience like Matty Lowton, Matty Pearson, even young lads that can help.

"We have options, that's the good thing.

"To lose any player is a sad moment. It doesn't matter who he is, every player is important for us.

"I am just sad for him because he is a very good man and important for the squad but that is another motivation, to try and get him the win as well as for Neil to arrive to a better picture."