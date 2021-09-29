Puma EFL balls. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town's £34m FIFA 22 squad valuation compared to Bristol City, Bournemouth, & more

FIFA 22 is released this Friday, and excitement is continuing to build as fans of the latest edition of the hit football video game gear up to get stuck in.

By Jason Jones
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 1:15 pm

This year's version will boast 'HyperMotion' technology on more advanced consoles which will offer a more realistic player movement experience than ever before, while other highlights include a 'create your own club' mode and 'Hero' cards on Ultimate Team.

Ahead of Friday's big release, we've taken a look at the game's career mode - which allows players to make transfer, manage and play as their chosen club - and tallied up the overall squad value of Huddersfield Town, as well as every Championship side.

We've also taken a look at every club's most valuable player, and the average player value based upon the number of footballers in each squad and the overall team value.

This is how the Terriers’ overall career mode squad valuation ranks alongside the rest of the Championship:

1. Fulham

Overall team value: £90m. Most valuable player: Harry Wilson - £7.7m. Number of players: 29. Average player value: £3.1m (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales

2. AFC Bournemouth

Overall team value: £72.3m. Most valuable player: David Brooks - £12m. Number of players: 28. Average player value: £2.58m (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United

Overall team value: £81.48m. Most valuable player: Sander Berge - £9.49m. Number of players: 30. Average player value: £2.72m. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales

4. West Brom

Overall team value: £60.39m. Most valuable player: Grady Diangana - £8.2m. Number of players: 29. Average player value: £2.08m. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6