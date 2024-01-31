On this week's show YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss the sacking of Darren Moore by Huddersfield just two days before the closing of the January Transfer Window.

They also cast an eye over whether Sheffield United are good enough to pull themselves out of the relegation hole they find themselve in in the Premier League and how Leeds United are possibly making life harder for themselves than is necessary in their quest to secure an instant return to the top-flight.

The EFL Trophy clash between Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers is also covered and how the result leaves each team’s respective campaign.

PLUS our panel pick their Team of the Week and Player of the Week ...

