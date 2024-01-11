Huddersfield' Town's Sorba Thomas has 'more to come' but his drive will get him there, says Darren Moore

After being frozen out by Huddersfield Town last season, Sorba Thomas is getting back to the form that made him one of the Championship's outstanding players in 2021-22 but manager Darren Moore is adamant there is more to come.

Last January, the forward was loaned to Blackburn Rovers for the second half of the season, unwanted by then-coach Mark Fotheringham and presumably wondering if his future lay elsewhere.

But Neil Warnock brought him back into the fold in the summer and his successor Moore has been just as keen to embrace a forward whose set-piece deliveries and pace make him dangerous in a variety of attacking positions.

Getting the best out of him consistently is the challenge – something Carlos Corberan managed on the way to finishing third two years ago and Fotheringham could not. The signs are promising that Moore could be in the first camp.

"I still think there's more to come from him," the manager was quick to say, perhaps hinting at a big part of the secret behind finding it.

"We've seen consistency from him since we've been in the building and that's credit to him and his temperament. Whilever a player shows the temperament Sorba shows, we can always work with that.

"He's really driven, he's never happy with where he's at despite what he's contributed this season and he wants to max out.

"It's good for the individual but it resonates through the team in terms of his performances.

DRIVEN: Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas

"For him to show the level he's showing at the moment, the determination and the leadership in terms of his performance, that's a wonderful ingredient to have.

"My job is to push the group and that requires day in, day out work.