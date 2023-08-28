All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Huddersfield Town's weekend attendance compared to Championship rivals Hull City, Millwall, West Brom and more

Fans were treated to another thrilling weekend of Championship action over the weekend.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 17:04 BST

There were mixed fortunes in Yorkshire after Hull City kicked off the weekend with a draw against Bristol City.

Leeds United secured their first league win of the season but Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United were on the receiving end of defeats.

But which game was the most well attended?

Here are the Championship attendances from the weekend.

Here are the Championship attendances from the weekend.

1. Championship attendances

Here are the Championship attendances from the weekend. Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
11,418

2. 12. Rotherham United 1-2 Leicester City

11,418 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
14,464

3. 11. Preston North End 2-1 Swansea City

14,464 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
15,254

4. 10. Millwall 1-0 Stoke City

15,254 Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hull CityMillwallLeeds UnitedWest BromBristol CityYorkshireRotherham UnitedSheffield Wednesday