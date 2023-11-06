All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Huddersfield Town's weekend attendance compared to rivals including Millwall, Stoke City and Birmingham City

Another intriguing weekend of Championship action has been and gone.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:20 GMT

It kicked off with a Friday night fixture involving two of the division’s most impressive sides – Leicester City and Leeds United.

Daniel Farke’s men inflicted just a second defeat of the season on the Foxes courtesy of a second-half Georginio Rutter goal.

Elsewhere, a depleted Huddersfield Town held Watford to a 0-0 draw and Sheffield Wednesday were beaten on the road by Bristol City.

Middlesbrough played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Plymouth Argyle, while the spoils were also shared between Rotherham United and Queens Park Rangers.

Hull City suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion with ex-Rotherham defender Semi Ajayi among the Baggies goalscorers.

But which fixture was the most well-attended?

Here are all the Championship attendances from across the weekend, ranked from lowest to highest using official data from the EFL website.

Here are the weekend attendances from the Championship, ranked.

1. Championship attendances

Here are the weekend attendances from the Championship, ranked. Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Attendance: 10,199

2. 12. Rotherham United 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Attendance: 10,199 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Attendance: 16,471

3. 11. Plymouth Argyle 3-3 Middlesbrough

Attendance: 16,471 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Attendance: 16,716

4. 10. Preston North End 3-2 Coventry City

Attendance: 16,716 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stoke CityBirmingham CityMillwallLeicester CitySheffield WednesdayBristol CityLeeds United