Hull City 0 Huddersifled Town 1 - player ratings

CELEBRATIONS: Huddersfield Town's players show their relief

The Tigers pushed their promotion-chasing rivals hard, but were beaten 1-0.

Matt Ingram – did not deserve to be on the losing side after some excellent saves to justify his selection ahead of Nathan Baxter 8

Alfie Jones – did a decent job at right-back 6

Sean McLoughlin – one excellent intervention when Duane Holmes threatened to score 7

Jacob Greaves – fortunate to get away with a penalty area handball 5

Brandon Fleming – a good performance from the left-back, particularly in the first half when he was able to get forward 7

Richie Smallwood – battled tigerishly in midfield 6

Regan Slater – helped keep Huddersfield's midfield under wraps when it was still a fair fight 6

Ryan Longman – had to make way with Hull forced onto the back foot 6

George Honeyman – unable to have much impact 5

Keane Lewis-Potter – showed his quality as usual in the first half but an isolated centre-forward in the second 7

Tom Eaves– his clumsy clatter into Levi Colwill left him little wriggle room and his second yellow card proved decisive 3

Substitutes:

Callum Elder (for Longman, 65) – came on as a right wing-back 5

Greg Docherty (for Slater, 76) – re-energised the midfield 5

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (for Fleming, 83) – missed an outstanding chance to equalise 4

Not used: Baxter, Smith, Huddlestone, Bernard.

Huddersfield Town

Lee Nicholls - fewer than Ingram, but also made some good saves 7

Ollie Turton - generally solid enough defensively but made way when Huddersfield needed something more attacking from full-back 6

Levi Colwill - perhaps too ambitious in his passing at times 5

Tom Lees - his header forced the save that bounced onto Toffolo and in 7

Harry Toffolo - was in the right place to score the only goal 7

Jon Russell - not the outstanding performance he needed with Jonathan Hogg expected back at the weekend 6

Sorba Thomas - one of his quieter games 6

Duane Holmes - unable to make the most of a good chance as the ball just took time to sit for him, and sacrificed in an attempt to make the most of an extra man 6

Lewis O'Brien - good energy as usual from midfield 7

Josh Koroma - might have won a second-half penalty but the referee ruled the foul was a smidgeon outside the area 6

Jordan Rhodes - like Russell, he failed to take his opportunity 6

Substitutes:

Fraizer Campbell (for Holmes, 58) – had a late shot blocked 5

Pipa (for Turton, 74) – added more attacking thrust 5

Danel Sinani (for Koroma, 74) – it was his free-kick that led to the goal 6