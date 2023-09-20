Hull City 0 Leeds United 0: Adama Traore's miss and Ryan Allsop's saves keep Yorkshire derby goalless

"Clincal" was the word of the day as Leeds United beat Millwall at the weekend. If only Hull City had been the same in Wednesday's Yorkshire derby, they would have won it.

Considering they had a one-man advantage once Joe Rodon was sent off in the 60th minute, and considering the amount of attacking talent they poured on from the bench, the amount of actual chances they made at home to Leeds was disappointingly low.

But they did carve out one cast-iron opportunity, and fluffed it, Adama Traore hitting the post with an 87th-minute winner – because that is surely what it would have been – begging to be scored.

At least if Hull let themselves down at one end, their new goalkeeper at the other ensured the damage was no more than a 0-0 draw.

OFF: Leeds United's Joe Rodon (right) reacts after being shown a red card

Liam Rosenior is a vetry modern coach so it is no surprise he has been on-trend in trying to keep two "first-choice" goalkeepers on the go and insisting the man between the posts be good with his feet.

Sometimes the end result seems to be goalkeepers who think they are only wearing gloves to stop their hands getting cold but on his Tigers debut, Ryan Allsop showed he is a pretty good shot-stopper too.

Allsop made three important saves during a first half Leeds quietly grabbed by the scruff of the neck.

Hull's biggest crowd since 2010 saw some good football but more of it at the end Leeds were attacking during the first 45 minutes.

TAKING A TUMBLE: Hull City's Liam Delap (centre) collides with Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu (right)

Farke has assembled a formidable arsenal of forwards and Willy Gnonto going off early after struggling to shake off a knock from his own tackle was not really a big deal with Crysencio Summerville available from the bench. He was their best player when he came on.

The Rosenior/Farke approach is based on patience, and it took a while for the visitors to establish a foothold as Hull struggled to get their game-changers into the match, frustrating their coach enough to get him in the book for kicking the ball away after 16 minutes.

Leeds worked Allsop for the first time in the 26th minute, Jacob Greaves unable to cut out Summerville's through-ball which left Georginio Rutter with plenty of thinking time as he went through one-on-one. Allsop was quickly off his line to save.

A couple of minutes later Summerville caught Hull overplaying deep on their right and forced another good save from a tight angle.

Greaves charged down a Dan James shot in the D and Allsop saved a swerving Summerville shot late in the half after a one-two with Joel Piroe.

At the other end Liam Delap kept makeshift left-back Jamie Shackleton honest but a blocked shot after robbing the youngster was pretty much the sum total of his first-half efforts. Aaron Connolly and Scott Twine saw little of the ball.

Hull went 4-4-2 and notably more positive in the second half, even if it started with James and Summerville shots blocked at the other end, then a weak James shot at Allsop after being picked out by Summerville.

Jaden Philogene was off target with a shot and when Twine, now on the right clipped a ball to Delap, moved to centre-forward, Rodon was able to squeeze him out in the penalty area.

If those moments have Hull hope, Rodon unwittingly added to it. On a yellow card for a first-half foul, Connolly was too quick for him and as he clipped the striker, Rodon knew what was coming. Piroe was sacrificed so as not to lose the midfield battle.

The Leeds fans' recongised what was needed of them in the final half-hour and their team refused simply to sit in and hope for the best – Ethan Ampadu not far over with a powerful shot and Georginio Rutter dragging one of his own off target – but unsurprisingly the game began to be played on Hull's terms.

Delap's low 67th-minuter cross was whipped in just a fraction too forcefully for Connolly to get a toe on it.

Hull's beefed-up bench gives Rosenior plenty of attacking options,and Ozan Tufan, Tyler Morton, Traore and Jason Lokilo were thrown onto try to make the difference.

Disappointingly, though, it failed to translate into shots, with none on target all night.

Traore will still be wondering how that is the case after Connolly unselfishly squared to him in the closing stages, only for the substitute to smack his shot against the post. Morton put the rebound wide.

On his comeback from injury, Hull-born Cooper – booed on as a "City reject" when he came on to fill the hole left by Rodon – made a big tackle in the sixth added minute to stop Connolly making it into the area but Hull's big chance had been and gone.

Hull City: Allsop; Coyle (McLoughlin 88), Jones, Greaves, Christie (Lokilo 81); Seri, Slater (Traore 81); Delap (Tufan 71), Twine (Morton 71); Connolly. Unused substitutes: Ingram, Vinagre, Sayyadmanesh, Smith.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling (Byram 89), Rodon, Struijk, Shackleton; Ampadu, Gray; James (Anthony 62), Piroe (Cooper 62), Gnonto (Summerville 21); Rutter. Unused substitutes: Darlow, Kamara, Gruev, Poveda, Gelhardt.