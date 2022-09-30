Hull City 0 Luton Twn 2 - player ratings

With Andy Dawson there was no “new manager bounce” as the Tigers saw plenty of the ball, but did not defend well enough when they did not have it.

Nathan Baxter – made a great save from a Carlton Morris header but his passing too often put his team-mates under pressure 6

Lewie Coyle – unable to offer any attacking threat from full-back 5

Alfie Jones – struggled defensively during the first half 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Greaves – his miscontrol under pressure from Morris showed his struggles 5

Callum Elder – got forward more than Coyle but still not the outlet needed 5

Ryan Woods – battled away to little effect 6

Regan Slater – gave the ball up poorly once but generally the best of the starters, smashing a shot against the crossbar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Longman – unable to justify the faith in him 6

Ozan Tufan – worked harder than at Swansea City but fairly anonymous both as a No 10 and a false nine until he missed a good chance from close in after the break 5

Dimitrios Pelkas – curled a shot over in the first half but unable to have much impact 5

Oscar Estupinan – like Pelkas, could not get involved enough 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes:

Greg Docherty (for Estupinan, 59) – added a bit more life to the midfield 6

Cyrus Christie (for Pelkas, 59) – provided a much-needed outlet on the right 7

Jean Michael Seri (for Woods, 71) – with Hull allowed so much possession, a good situation for the midfielder to come into

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogukan Sinik (for Longman, 71) – a promising debut, albeit only 20 minutes long 7