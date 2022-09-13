Hull City 0 Stoke City 3 - player ratings
Hull City suffered their fourth defeat in five matches at the hands of a Stoke City team who came into the game with only one win all season.
The Tigers were 2-0 down before they started to play – and that had a lot to do with Stoke sitting back and containing them.
Matt Ingram – a deflection left him no chance for the opener but badly at fault for the second before being beaten from distance by the third 5Lewie Coyle – like all the defenders, he had a difficult night 5
Alfie Jones – found it tough on the right of the back three 6
Most Popular
Tobias Figueiredo – needed more protection than he got 6
Jacob Greaves – given a tough evening by Liam Delap 6
Callum Elder – Hull tried to funnel their first-half attacks down his side so the fact he did not reappear for the second told its own story 5
Jean Michael Seri – you can see the quality there, but Regan Slater needed a more defensive-minded midfielder to help him hold the 3-4-2-1 formation 6
Regan Slater – did his best in difficult circumstances 6
Ozan Tufan – like Seri, a quality player, but one in need of service 6
Oscar Estupinan – hit a post after moving right up to centre-forward in the second half 7Tyler Smith – did not have much effect leading the line but nor did he have much to work with 6
Substitutes:
Dimitrios Pelkas (for Smith, 46) – improved matters in the second half, playing off the front 7
Ryan Longman (for Elder, 46) – likewise at wing-back 7
Greg Docherty (for Tufan, 75) – N/A
Ryan Woods (for Seri, 75) – N/A
Cyrus Christie (for Jones, 85) – N/A
Not used: Baxter, McLoughlin.