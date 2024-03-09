Hull City 2 Leicester City 2: Tigers give as good as they get to hold streetwise leaders

Liam Rosenior's team are not as streetwise as Leicester City, who at times seemed to play referee Sam Bartrott as well as their hosts. Maybe in such a tight race for the top six that could end up costing them but Hull certainly have plenty of ability.

The Tigers missed a Fabio Carvalho penalty but the Foxes hit the woodwork in an entertaining game where a draw was probably a fair result.

With Norwich City going berserk at home to Rotherham United, a fourth consecutive draw cost Hull their place in the Championship play-off places in their last game before Easter, but the draw showed the quality they hope can earn them a ticket for the end-of-season lottery.

TANGLED UP: Wout Faes of Leicester City battles for possession with Hull City goalscorer Fabio Carvalho

It was a result which did the Fox-hunting pack, still headed by Leeds United, more good than it did either of the teams on the field.

A midweek win at Sunderland ended the leaders' four-match losing streak but Hull showed their vulnerabilities without fully being able to exploit them as they did at the King Power Stadium earlier in the season.

Both sides like to press the ball high and are quite happy for the opposition to do the same which made for an entertaining game but one brimming with jeapardy.

Hull could have been in front inside 10 minutes, the recalled Regan Slater playing a give-and-go deep in Tigers territory before going on a long driving run through the inside right channel all the way into the penalty area before he was brought down.

MIDFIELD BATTLE: Jean Michael Seri competes with Leicester City's Harry Winks

It would be one of many examples as to why Rosenior had preferred the energetic Slater to Tyler Morton’s undoubted midfield quality.

With Ozan Tufan and Billy Sharp watching from the bench, makeshift centre-forward Carvalho's penalty was weak, and Mads Hermansen dealt with it well, diving to his right.

In a game with plenty of mistakes, especially in the first half, the key was making up for them, and the Portuguese did that.

His goal, after 17 minutes, came when Wout Faes gave him the ball as Anass Zaroury got in the centre-back's face and this time the finish was far more assured.

BOOKING: Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves

It was already becoming the pattern of the game, Kumar Akgun blazing over after Jacob Greaves lost possession and Zaroury's poor touch letting him down when Ryan Giles picked him out in a lot of space in the centre-forward position.

Ryan Allsop had already played one nerve-shredding pass to Jean Michael Seri in his penalty area when another found Slater in a position where he could only find a Leicester player. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall shot against the base of a post.

When Zaroury underhit a backpass minutes later, the goalkeeper was switched on to come out of his area and head away before Jamie Vardy could get there.

Hull were unhappy with the penalty they conceded afer the half-hour, Abdul Fatawu tumbling theatrically. What was clear was that Seri had got the wrong side of the winger to attempt a tackle but penalties felt soft.

Vardy lifted the spot kick over Allsop's dive and spent a little too long gloated about his finish in front of the home fans for a man on a booking for fouling Slater.

Leicester's antics are a lot less likeable than their flowing football.

Picked out in far too much space in the 39th minute, Akgun gleefully headed for Greaves' outstretched leg to win a free-kick right on the edge of the penalty area. With Dewsbury-Hall's attempt block, more significant was the centre-back's yellow card, his 10th of the season, ruling him out of Easter games against Stoke City and Leeds United.

Leicester had chances to lead at the break, Vardy glancing a James Justin cross well wide before the full-back headed an unnecessarily-conceded corner closer to the goal, but still not close enough.

Hull took the second half by the scruff of the neck but their reward was quickly squandered.

No sooner had Zaroury thrashed Seri's pass into the net than Vardy popped up in space at the other end, with Greaves AWOL, to equalise.

The Tigers were once more playing without a recognised centre-forward and twice in succession they suffered for it, Slater chipping a lovely pass from which Lewie Coyle hit a first-time cross a No 9 might have anticipated. Likewise, when Abdulkadir Omur spread a loely pass to Zaroury, he had no one to aim for.

It showed, though, that Hull were still intent on winning. Rosenior was happy enough not to use a substitute.

But it was the home fans chewing their fingernails at the end, the impressive Slater catching substitute Patson Daka when he ran beyond the back four in the 90th minute. The striker then fluffed a Stephy Mavididi cross and saw Faes blaze over on the turn.

The final whistle blew with Leicester at Hull's end and Coyle down needing treatment which meant he limped off the field a long time after the other players.

It had been a decent day which could have been better, but could also have been worse.

Hull City: Allsop; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Giles; Slater, Seri; Zaroury, Omur, Philogene; Carvalho.

Unused substitutes: McLoughlin, Tufan, Traore, Sharp, Morton, Jacob, Pandur, Christie, Connolly.

Leicester City: Hermansen; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Akgun (Ndidi HT), Mavididi; Vardy (Daka 86).

Unused substitutes: Coady, Doyle, Albrighton, Souttar, Cannon, Marcal-Madivadua, Stolarczyk.