Hull City and Doncaster Rovers lead the line for Yorkshire clubs- YP Team of the Week

YOU'RE IN: Jamal Blackman, left, George Honeyman, Taylor Richards and Keane Lewis-Potter - but who joins them?

Here’s the line-up in a 3-5-2 formation. Have a scroll through the line-up, see what you think and let us know in thecomments section at the bottom whether you would have added some different names.

Goalkeeper: Jamal Blackman (Rotherham United) – Produced three outstanding saves against Blackburn and his final one in stoppage time to deny Adam Armstrong was particularly timely. If the Millers do manage to stay up, it will be looked back at as a ‘turning point’ according to Paul Warne.

Defence: Wes Harding (Rotherham United) – Entered the fray for the injured Angus MacDonald and was attentive, committed and tidy in his defensive work. One of several substitutes to make an impact for the Millers in their hour of need.

BOSS MAN: Hull City manager Grant McCann celebrates at full-time on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) – Does exactly what it says on the tin and produced another resolute, no-frills display to help Rovers triumph at Rochdale. Wonderfully consistent.

Grant Hall (Middlesbrough) – Boro’s season may have petered out in the second half of the campaign, but the form of Hall has been one of the plus points. Commanding again at Luton and will be a big player for Neil Warnock next term, all things being equal.

Midfield: Jason Lokilo (Doncaster Rovers) – Followed up his vibrant display at Peterborough with another strong performance at Spotland and posed plenty of problems to relegated Rochdale.

Greg Docherty (Hull City) – An unsung hero for Hull this term and produced another assertive, high-energy performance to crown an outstanding campaign by helping the Tigers to clinch the League One title.

LAST LINE OF DEFENCE: Rotherham United's goalkeeper Jamal Blackman. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

George Honeyman (Hull City) – Produced another classy and dominant display, with the midfielder really too good for League One - a division he is now saying goodbye to. Found the net in the 3-1 win over Wigan.

Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town) – Produced an accomplished midfield showing on the hallowed turf of Wembley to help Harrogate see off Concord Rangers in the 2020 FA Trophy final.

Taylor Richards (Doncaster Rovers) – Helped himself to a double at Rochdale to take his tally to three in two matches. Has shown moments of his sublime talent during his season-long loan at Rovers and certainly had a good day at Spotland. Took his season’s goal tally to an impressive 11.

Forwards: Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) – A player we should be hearing a fair bit about in the years to come. Put gloss on a season to remember by heading home in City’s silverware-clinching win over Wigan - his 15th goal of an eye-catching campaign.

Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town) – After one goal in his previous 28 appearances, the striker hit a blistering hat-trick in a 23-minute spell during a remarkable 5-4 win over promotion-chasing Cambridge United - arguably the game of the League Two season.

Manager – Grant McCann (Hull City)

FORM GUY: Doncaster's Taylor Richards breaks past Rochdale's Aaron Morley. Picture Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD