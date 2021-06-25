Hull City and Hull FC stadium renamed in new sponsorship deal

The newly-named The MKM Stadium, home of Hull City and Hull FC.

The Superstadium Management Company and MKM Building Supplies Ltd have announced the deal this morning, with MKM having been long-supporters of the stadium, having previously sponsored the South Stand.

Their branding will now be seen all around the ground as part of a new five-year agreement.

Speaking about the new sponsorship deal, Joe Clutterbrook, Head of Commercial & Marketing for Hull City & SMC, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome MKM as the stadium’s new principal sponsor.

"MKM have been great supporters of the stadium ever since it opened and their continued development as a company over the last couple of decades has mirrored the success that has been enjoyed by the stadium during that time.

“MKM have a strong community ethos and we very much look forward to working together in the coming years at a venue that is at the heart of the local community.”

MKM Founder and Hull City Honorary President David Kilburn, a close friend of Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson, said: “MKM are proud to have been associated with our local stadium ever since it opened in 2002 and we are delighted to take what we feel is this natural next step in our partnership.

“We were very conscious that the stadium is home to two clubs, so it is important that the signage we install reflects their identities, whilst also promoting the MKM brand.

"With that in mind we will step away from our traditional yellow and blue colours in some parts of the stadium, the inner bowl particularly, and hopefully give both clubs and sets of fans a stadium that they can be proud of.

“One of the visions for the stadium when it was built was for it to be the catalyst for sporting success in this city, which it has for both Hull City and Hull FC. It has also provided so much more than that and has developed a reputation for hosting top international sporting events and some of the biggest names in world music.