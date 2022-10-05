Hull City and Middlesbrough narrowing down manager search

A new face is set to be in the dug-out for Sunday’s Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town.

Former Town head coach Carlos Corberan and ex-Sheffield Wednesday chief Carlos Carvahal continue to be linked with the positions, although some reports have suggested that Carvalhal is not in the equation.

Ex-Bournemouth boss Scott Parker and Sergen Yalcin are names which are said to figure prominently on City's short-list. Yalcin has spent his entire playing and managerial career in Turkey and won the Super Lig with Besiktas in 2020-21.

Andy Dawson. Picture: Getty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caretaker Andy Dawson takes charge of a second game on Wednesday against Wigan and feels the club need to move quickly to bring in a replacement for Shota Arveladze.

Dawson said: "We’ve obviously got the World Cup (break) coming up in November and eight games in October and November. It’s really important that we pick points up and get that stability to move forward because the season will be over before we know it.

"We’ve got the break and then all of a sudden, you will be in the middle of December and a few games, you are in January and the season does fly.

"It’s important that whatever happens, we get that stability and we move forward so everyone knows what they are doing and we do progress through the course of the season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-team coach Leo Percovich takes charge of Boro in an interim capacity for the first time in the home game with Birmingham.

Corberan is not thought to be a contender for the permanent role, while the club won’t be making a formal approach for ex-Boro captain Gary O'Neil, with Bournemouth determined to keep hold of their caretaker.