Regan Slater says Hull City have proved Liam Rosenior's methods work, now they just need to iron out the small details which are stopping them winning.

Rosenior has only lost one of his six games in charge, but he has only won one.

Against Blackpool on Boxing Day the Tigers failed to make enough of their chances - Oscar Estupinan scoring their only goal - and gave the Tangerines a headstart with some poor decision-making.

"I'm really enjoying life under (Rosenior)," said former Sheffield United midfielder Slater, given a free role between midfield and attack. "I like the way he plays.

New identity: Regan Slater is enjoying the freedom afforded to him playing under new Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"I find it very interesting how he wants to play. It does work.

"We're creating the chances, we've got all of the ball, we're dominant, but we need to start turning the chances into goals and the games into three points.

"I'm enjoying my role a lot. When I'm in the 10 (playing between the lines) with Oscar (at centre-forward) we're dangerous with the ball and we're also very dangerous without the ball if we can win the ball high."

On Monday's 1-1 draw, he reflected: "It was pretty similar to the Sunderland game (also 1-1).

"I felt like we were the better team, especially early on when we looked like scoring.

"We get done with a sloppy goal from our mistakes and it makes it even harder for us.

"They get a player sent off but I'd rather them not.

"It means they tighten up and it makes them even harder to break down. It was just frustrating, really.

"It was probably poor decision-making that leads to their goal. I don't think it's necessarily playing out from the back because we would only do it if we feel like it's on. Their goal, quite clearly, it wasn't.

"Matty doesn't need to work on how to kick a ball long, he knows how to kick a ball long, it's just as a group knowing when to kick a ball long and when to play. It's more of a mental thing.

"It's the small details. The gaffer speaks about it a lot, they'll win you games."