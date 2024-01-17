Hull City boss addresses talk of interest in Barnsley FC striker Devante Cole

The frontman, who has rejected a new deal at Oakwell, is out of contract in the summer.

He scored his 16th goal of the season for the Reds in their 2-1 League One win over Carlisle United on Tuesday evening to equal his tally from last season. It was his fourth goal in successive matches.

The 28-year-old has been linked with January moves to Championship trio Hull, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

Barnsley striker Devante Cole celebrates his equaliser versus Carlisle on Tuesday. He has been linked with moves to Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

But Rosenior dismissed the link after his side’s 2-1 FA Cup exit at Birmingham City, while it is understood that talk of interest from Huddersfield is also wide of the mark.

On whether City are in the market for Cole and have registered interest, Rosenior, speaking to the BBC, said: "No, we haven’t. I don’t know where that came from.

"At the moment, that one is new to me. I saw it on Sky Sports News on the TV, but that’s not anything to do with us.”

Cole was the subject of second-tier interest late on in the summer window – not from the aforementioned clubs - and Reds chief Neill Collins admits that he is not surprised at rumours linking him with a move away.

Speaking after his side’s triumph over Carlisle, Collins, speaking to BBC local radio, commented: "The fact that he has scored 16 goals in however many games, I’d expect interest in someone like that, just as we’d have interest in someone like that.

"I don’t know about anything concrete at this moment in time. But if he continues to score with the rate he has done, then I am sure that will continue to gather pace.

"We’ll just deal with it as and when it comes.

"I have spoken to Devante all season and as he’s shown in his performances, he wants to achieve a lot for himself and a lot for Barnsley. I don’t see that necessarily changing.”

Meanwhile, Rosenior says it is unlikely that he will bring in any new signings before Friday’s trip to Sunderland.

A move away for striker Allahyar has fallen through, while the Tigers are close to confirming the arrival of goalkeeper Ivor Pandur and are awaiting on a work permit after agreeing a deal to sign the Croatian from Dutch club Fortuna Sittard.

Rosenior, in talks to sign a winger and left-back, commented: "We’re in for some outstanding players and to get outstanding players, sometimes you have to be patient.