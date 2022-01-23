Hull City boss Grant McCann only interested in performances not speculation on his future

TAKE THAT: Hull City's Ryan Longman (left) scores his side's winning goal at Bournemouth. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA

His resolute stance came after Ryan Longman’s late goal condemned Championship promotion-chasers Bournemouth to a 1-0 defeat.

Longman struck 13 minutes from time after Bournemouth had been frustrated by a combination of wasteful finishing and good goalkeeping from Hull’s Nathan Baxter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCann, whose side also beat Blackburn in midweek, said: “I am here to speak about the game today. I don’t know what is going to happen next week.

Hull City manager Grant McCann salutes the fans after the final whistle at Bournemouth. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA

“I am pleased with my players taking six points in a week from the teams second and third in the table. It is a fantastic result. Bournemouth is a very tough place to come.

“In the first half we had to ride our luck a little bit. We could not get to grips with Marcondes and Billing and their movement and had to change it a bit tactically at half-time.

“We were a bit more aggressive in the second half and stopped them playing out from the back.”

Cherries boss Scott Parker, meanwhile, was fuming with his Bournemouth players.

“There are certain things I want my players to stand for, certain things I stood for as a player and as a man,” said Parker.

“The second half was nowhere near what I want my team to look like.

“It is a wake-up call for all of us.”

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Stacey, Mepham, Kelly, Davis, Marcondes, Lerma, Billing, Christie, Solanke, Lowe. Unused substitutes: Nyland, Pearson, Hill, Cahill, Kilkenny, Rogers, Anthony.

Hull City: Baxter, Bernard, McLoughlin, Greaves, Williams, Smallwood, Docherty, Longman, Honeyman, Eaves, Lewis-Potter. Unused substitutes: Ingram, Moncur, Fleming, Tyler Smith, Huddlestone, Arthur, Callum Jones.