Hull City boss Grant McCann only interested in performances not speculation on his future

His resolute stance came after Ryan Longman’s late goal condemned Championship promotion-chasers Bournemouth to a 1-0 defeat.
Longman struck 13 minutes from time after Bournemouth had been frustrated by a combination of wasteful finishing and good goalkeeping from Hull’s Nathan Baxter.
McCann, whose side also beat Blackburn in midweek, said: “I am here to speak about the game today. I don’t know what is going to happen next week.
“I am pleased with my players taking six points in a week from the teams second and third in the table. It is a fantastic result. Bournemouth is a very tough place to come.
“In the first half we had to ride our luck a little bit. We could not get to grips with Marcondes and Billing and their movement and had to change it a bit tactically at half-time.
“We were a bit more aggressive in the second half and stopped them playing out from the back.”
Cherries boss Scott Parker, meanwhile, was fuming with his Bournemouth players.
“There are certain things I want my players to stand for, certain things I stood for as a player and as a man,” said Parker.
“The second half was nowhere near what I want my team to look like.
“It is a wake-up call for all of us.”
AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Stacey, Mepham, Kelly, Davis, Marcondes, Lerma, Billing, Christie, Solanke, Lowe. Unused substitutes: Nyland, Pearson, Hill, Cahill, Kilkenny, Rogers, Anthony.
Hull City: Baxter, Bernard, McLoughlin, Greaves, Williams, Smallwood, Docherty, Longman, Honeyman, Eaves, Lewis-Potter. Unused substitutes: Ingram, Moncur, Fleming, Tyler Smith, Huddlestone, Arthur, Callum Jones.
Referee: Matthew Donohue (Lancashire).