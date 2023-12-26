Hull City boss Liam Rosenior admitted he is tired of “coming out with the same story” after his side fell to defeat against Sunderland.

The Tigers enjoyed more possession and registered more shots on target than their opponents, but were left empty-handed by Jack Clarke’s 82nd-minute strike.

Speaking after the latest defeat, Rosenior said: “It was a very evenly matched game between two teams pushing for the top six. I thought we had the better chances, but they also had some degree of control.

“We’re not taking control of the big moments of games – we didn’t take our chances when they came our way. I’m tired of coming out with the same story. We haven’t got the points our performances deserve.

“At 0-0 with 20 minutes to go, we had to make sure we kept the back door shut. It’s a difficult one to take, but we now have to focus on a difficult game against Blackburn [Rovers].”

Hull had chances to score, registering six shots on target, but could not find a way past Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson.

