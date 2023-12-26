Hull City boss Liam Rosenior admits he is 'tired of coming out with the same story' after Sunderland defeat
The Tigers enjoyed more possession and registered more shots on target than their opponents, but were left empty-handed by Jack Clarke’s 82nd-minute strike.
Michael Beale’s first win as Sunderland boss pushed the Black Cats into sixth place, while Hull fell into seventh. The defeat was Hull’s second in four days, as Rosenior’s men were also edged out by Bristol City before Christmas.
Speaking after the latest defeat, Rosenior said: “It was a very evenly matched game between two teams pushing for the top six. I thought we had the better chances, but they also had some degree of control.
“We’re not taking control of the big moments of games – we didn’t take our chances when they came our way. I’m tired of coming out with the same story. We haven’t got the points our performances deserve.
“At 0-0 with 20 minutes to go, we had to make sure we kept the back door shut. It’s a difficult one to take, but we now have to focus on a difficult game against Blackburn [Rovers].”
Hull had chances to score, registering six shots on target, but could not find a way past Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson.
Rosenior said: “We have to be more clinical at one end and more ruthless at the other. If we do that we’ve got the makings of a really good team. The players are a frustrated group as they know how good they can be.”