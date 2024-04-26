The Tigers, who kept their top-six hopes alive by virtue of Wednesday’s win at rivals Coventry City, take the field on home soil against top-two aspirants Ipswich at 8pm.

The two sides who Hull are seeking to overhaul in Norwich City and West Brom - both three points clear of City with two games to go - are in action in the afternoon.

The Canaries host Swansea City and Albion visit Sheffield Wednesday, with Hull hoping that the relegation-threatened Owls can do them a significant favour.

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Rosenior's side will also not be short in terms of support from across the White Rose, with Leeds United fighting it out for automatic promotion with Ipswich and anxious for the East Yorkshire outfit to do them a good turn.

While victories for Norwich and West Brom, who both have significantly superior goal differences, would effectively deaden Hull's bid, Rosenior believes that the late kick-off is more of a good thing than bad.

He said: "I think it’s a benefit for us to be playing at 8om for many reasons.

"We can sit back and see what happens around us. But it also gives us an extra few hours and every hour counts now in terms of our recovery.

"We are going to have to pick a really fit, strong and organised team to go up against an outstanding team."

Meanwhile, Rosenior has called on Tigers supporters to pack out the MKM Stadium in what amounts to a 'cup final' for the hosts.

It's the club's last home fixture of the regular season, but Rosenior is naturally craving one more additional game before the final ball is kicked in 2023-24.

Rosenior, whose side are unbeaten in five games, added: "We have got to fill the ground and make it the loudest stadium in the country. It’s our cup final.

"Ipswich have had two weeks to prepare and plan for us and we have got two days to recover, rest and go again.

"We are playing against a great team, a proper team. Kieran (McKenna), another outstanding coach at this level, has done an incredible job.

"It’s heart-on-sleeve time and at the moment, every time this group of players have been asked a question in terms of performance, they are consistently putting in very good performances.

"Let’s not make it the last one (home game), let’s keep going."