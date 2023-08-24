HULL CITY head coach Liam Rosenior has lauded 'low-maintenance' forward Liam Delap - and believes that the Tigers have landed a clever new-school player with old-school values.

Delap, who joined the club on a season-long loan in the summer from Manchester City, has netted one goal in four outings thus far for the club.

His hard-working and selfless performances - and ability to show great maturity and display himself as a key team player in performing the lone striking role with aplomb and responsibility - have responded with team-mates and supporters alike and also his manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Delap, son of former Stoke legend Rory, Rosenior, whose side welcome Bristol City on Friday night, said: "That's why I love him, because he is humble and down to earth.

Sheffield Wednesday's Bambo Diaby challenges Hull City rival Liam Delap in the recent fixture. Picture: Steve Ellis

"He's come from a huge club at Manchester City. Justin (Walker - assistant) worked with Rory for a long time and they get on great.

"Rory is someone with old-school traditional values and he's brought his son up and he's a credit to him and his mother. I love those low-maintenance, hard-working characters that you need to be successful and Liam definitely fits that category."

City have Ruben Vinagre back in the fray for Friday's game, with the Sporting Lisbon loanee sitting out the games against Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers.

On-song attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan is fine, despite sitting out a public training session on Monday.