Rosenior has put his own stamp on the Tigers squad, which now looks very different to the one he inherited. Tufan, however, was not recruited on Rosenior’s watch having joined in the summer of 2022.

Although he joined the club during the reign of Shota Arveladze, Tufan has been a regular fixture under Rosenior and delivered one of his most dazzling displays against QPR.

As well as standing out with his link play and work rate, the 29-year-old opened the scoring with a Goal of the Season contender.

Liam Rosenior was delighted with his Hull City side after they put QPR to the sword. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking after the win, Rosenior said: “He’s a leader in the dressing room – I love him. As a lad, he’s top. I think it took him a while to adjust to my demands. I think he felt that when I worked with him in the beginning, everything was about on the ball. It’s not, it’s both sides of the game.

"I need strikers and number 10s who can run, who can press, who can be in the right position all the time. His understanding of press now and his ability to repeatedly press, at high intensity, is magnificent.

"The fitter you are, the more quality you have. That’s something he’s been working really hard on. He’s seeing the benefits of that and we’ve got an outstanding player. I’m sure he’s going to keep that level now for as long as he’s here. He’s an outstanding footballer who I absolutely love working with.”

Having avoided defeat in their last three games, Hull are now seventh in the Championship table. Rosenior believes his attacking players are understanding each other, contributing to their uplift in form.