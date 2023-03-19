HULL CITY manager Liam Rosenior cut a frustrated figure over his side’s lack of cutting edge in goal denied them what he felt would have been a deserved win at Reading.

The Tigers went in front in the 26th minute through Regan Slater but Andy Carroll levelled just before the interval with his seventh goal of the season.

Neither side impressed in the second half, though Hull provided more energy than the hosts, and the game drifted towards a drab draw.

Reading have now won just twice in 13 league outings.

FRUSTRATION: Hull City manager Liam Rosenior Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Hull have failed to win on their travels in six matches and head coach Rosenior was booked at the end of the game for remarks made to referee Gavin Ward.

“That was two points dropped, massively. I thought we dominated and controlled every aspect of the game. But we gave away a really cheap goal just before half-time.

“I’m really frustrated because the players are showing their development and their improvement.

“In terms of what I want in control and dominance, we had all of that in the game. We should have won by two or three goals but were not clinical enough.

OPENING SHOT: Hull City's Regan Slater was on target at Reading. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“At the same time, you want the referee to do his job and see things that are crystal clear in terms of his decisions. I’m really frustrated about that. Let’s leave it at that.

“We gifted Reading a goal and we have to cut that out.

“The players have been brilliant for me in my time here and there is a clear development in their play.

“But they have to believe in themselves a little bit more, especially when we get into the final third.

“Home or away, the mentality has to be – you go 1-0 up, you go for the second goal. I felt Reading were there for the taking.”

Reading manager Paul Ince admitted his players were “out on their feet” towards the end.

"I’m proud of them because they just kept going and that’s all you can do at this stage of the season,” said Ince.

"It’s more about stopping the rot after you’ve lost four matches on the bounce. It’s nice to pick up a point again.”

Reading: Lumley, Holmes, Sarr, Moore (Dann 16), Yiadom, Ince, Hendrick, Casadei (Fornah 88), McIntyre (Guinness-Walker 40), L Joao (Azeez 88), Carroll. Unused substitutes: Bouzanis, Salif, Ehibhatiomhan.

Hull City: Darlow, Coyle, AJones, McLoughlin, Greaves (Elder 87), Ebiowei, Seri, Slater, Sayyadmanesh (Pelkas 88), Traore (Tufan 73), Estupinan (Longman 65). Unused substitutes: Figueiredo, Docherty, Lo-Tutala.