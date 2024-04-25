City maintained their hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs with an absorbing 3-2 victory at rivals Coventry City on Wednesday - on an evening when both sides knew they pretty much had to win to keep their realistic prospects of finishing in the top six intact.

Rosenior’s call to promote Noah Ohio to the bench reaped a dividend with the loanee scoring with his first touch of the match in the gamebreaking moment in the 78th minute, charging down an attempted clearance from Sky Blues keeper Brad Collins.

The win for Hull moved them to within three points of the two teams occupying the final two play-off spots in Norwich City and West Brom.

Hull City's Noah Ohio (centre) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich welcome Swansea City on Saturday, while Albion visit Sheffield Wednesday, with Hull eyeing a favour from their Yorkshire rivals.

Another White Rose side in Leeds United will also be firmly in Hull’s corner on Saturday evening when they host the Whites’ big top-two rivals Ipswich Town.

The Tigers finish the regular season at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday week.

Ohio was picked ahead of Aaron Connolly for the bench at the CBS Arena with Rosenior being handed selection dilemmas of the right variety at this stage of the season.

Rosenior, whose side are five matches unbeaten, said: “It was purely selection. I make different decisions and Greg Docherty was out as well, but his character sums us up.

"It’s so hard to pick a bench as we have a (near) fully fit squad. For me to try and pick the right players tactically for each game is a tough job at the moment.”

On Ohio’s strike when he charged down Collins’ clearance after a pass back to him from Coventry defender Bobby Thomas, Rosenoir added: “It was an example of the whole team’s tenacity, determination and guts.

"I think Noah is someone I speak really highly of. He’s got a lot of potential. Again, he’s only 21 and had no real experience of first-team football in England. “We’ve been working really, really hard with him in training and we had a great conversation with him in training just about the little details and how we can improve.

"What I have to say is that he earnt his place in the squad with his training performances in the last few days and I had a really good feeling with Noah and I included him and he proved us right.

"Not just with the goal, but the way he held it up and was in the right positions at every moment of the game. That was a really good performance coming from the bench, not just him, but Ozan Tufan running back down the left channel to block a cross in the last few minutes.

"There was a real selflessness about my group, regardless of who started and who was on the bench and we are going to need everyone between now and the end of the season.”

Loan winger Anass Zaroury will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s game.