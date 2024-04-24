The Tigers took the lead through a Jaden Philogene shot which squirmed underneath Coventry keeper and ex-Barnsley custodian Brad Collins just after the half-hour.

A brilliant free-kick from Kasey Palmer soon levelled it up before the visitors regained the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time following a foul on Liam Delap, making his first start since New Year’s Day.

Coventry threw on big guns Haji Wright and Ellis Simms at the break and it was the precursor to the hosts dominating and they levelled on 58 minutes through a Bobby Thomas header.

But former Barnsley player Thomas played a hand in a negative sense for the winner. His backpass was not anticipated quickly enough by Collins and substitute Noah Ohio blocked the keeper’s clearance and the ball rebounded into the net.

It gave Hull a precious three points to move them within three points of Norwich City and West Brom, who occupy the last two play-off spots, with two games to go. The Tigers host Ipswich Town in a huge game on Saturday evening.

Rosenior said: "It was two excellent teams. Every time I have come up against Mark Robins’ teams, it’s just as hard. He’s an outstanding manager.

"Coventry were a credit on Sunday (in the FA Cup semi-final) and this game was a credit to the Championship. It was two excellent teams who went toe to toe and it was something special.

"The lads found a way. The first half was everything I want from my team in terms of technical dominance and control. Their free-kick wasn’t a free kick, but it was an excellent finish from Kasey.

"Mark Robins brought on his two speed demons (Ellis Simms and Haji Wright) and we expected that and it changed the flow of the game for a few minutes.

"But we showed resilience, grit and determination to get the job done.

"He’s been top after three months out with a knee injury. We felt it was a really good game to start him in and we created space for our technical players and I thought Omur was magnificent.

"Noah was an example for the whole of the team with his tenacity, determination and guts and he was lots of potential.”

Offering his thoughts, Coventry chief Robins, whose side were denied a place in the FA Cup final in heart-breaking fashion on Sunday, said: “They have done brilliantly, but Sunday to today meant there was no chance of recovery after the exertions and emotions of Sunday.

"Everyone did really well, the only downside was the lack of concentration for the goals we conceded.

"We did as well as we could tonight and just ran out of steam. They did not have to win it, it was our lack of communication and concentration.