Hull City boss Liam Rosenior on what he is not looking forward to in the final week of summer transfer window

THERE is one aspect of the final week of the transfer window that Liam Rosenior is not looking forward to.

Namely moving on some of his Hull City squad players, with the club seeking to provide more space to accommodate new signings, while being conscious of Financial Fair Play criteria.The Tigers are striving to bring in a new goalkeeper, midfielder and striker before the deadline, while a £5m deal to sign Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene is waiting to be signed off. His club-mate Keinan Davis remains a target.

Rosenior said: "I am happy with those if we get them across the line and in those positions, they are complete fits in terms of our style of play and I think we will surprise people with the quality of those players

"I have said all along that I don't want too big a squad. I want players to feel that if they are in the squad, they are a suspension or one injury away from getting a place in the team.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"We have got a lot of structuring to do. But I think the names being mentioned are showing the ambitions of the club.

"I would not have come back here if I thought I could not be successful either.

Letting go some members of his squad who don't necessarily want to leave to accommodate signings remains a necessary 'evil'.

The Tigers chief added: "There is not a player in this squad who wants to leave and that says everything about what Acun (Ilicali) has created and the culture we have created as coaches - that a lot of the players believe they can be successful here.