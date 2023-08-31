Hull City boss Liam Rosenior on why goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is among the best in the Championship

HULL CITY have ended their search for another goalkeeping option after bringing in Cardiff City custodian Ryan Allsop.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year in the club's favour. City have signed him for an undisclosed fee, believed to be a nominal one.

He will compete with Matt Ingram for the number one role at the Tigers, having become the club's sixth senior summer signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allsop is well known to Tigers chief Liam Rosenior having previously worked with him at Derby County.

Hull City keeper Ryan Allsop. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Boss Liam Rosenior said: ”I’ve worked with him before and I know his potential and ability. He’s brave and fantastic with his feet – one of the best, if not the best, in the league in terms of his distribution.

"He makes important saves, has played in every league – Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two – and is a good character, leader and talker.

"We identified him for a long time as someone who would fit into our style of play and I’m excited to see his quality playing our way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want competition in every position on the pitch and having two outstanding goalkeepers at this level is exactly what we wanted.”

The club are close to completing a deal to sign Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene and are in the market for several other players including Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, Crystal Palace wingman Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Villa striker Keinan Davis.

Davis has interest from across the Championship, with Middlesbrough and Swansea among his suitors.

Huddersfield Town winger Aaron Rowe has become the latest Terriers squad player to head out of the club on loan after joining League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra for the rest of the season.