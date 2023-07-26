HULL CITY chief Liam Rosenior has confirmed that the Championship club have ended their interest in former Brighton and Hove Albion and Fortuna Sittard full-back George Cox.

The defender, well known to Rosenior from his time at Albion, recently linked up with City on trial and impressed down the left-hand side against Barnsley in a friendly last week and made a positive impression in his spell at the club.

Cox - who has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers - left Fortuna earlier this summer.

He missed the weekend draw at Bradford City to deal with a family issue and Rosenior informed him on Sunday that the East Yorkshire outfit would not be offering him a deal.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rosenior said: "Coxy did great coming in but at the moment, we won't be offering him a contract.