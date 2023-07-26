All Sections
Hull City boss Liam Rosenior provides update on former Brighton and Hove Albion and Fortuna Sittard defender George Cox

HULL CITY chief Liam Rosenior has confirmed that the Championship club have ended their interest in former Brighton and Hove Albion and Fortuna Sittard full-back George Cox.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:44 BST

The defender, well known to Rosenior from his time at Albion, recently linked up with City on trial and impressed down the left-hand side against Barnsley in a friendly last week and made a positive impression in his spell at the club.

Cox - who has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers - left Fortuna earlier this summer.

He missed the weekend draw at Bradford City to deal with a family issue and Rosenior informed him on Sunday that the East Yorkshire outfit would not be offering him a deal.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.Hull City boss Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Rosenior said: "Coxy did great coming in but at the moment, we won't be offering him a contract.

"He'll find a good club because he's a really good player. It's so hard to explain. It's not just about the individual player, it's the makeup of the squad, it's different positions and we made that decision based on what we can do with the squad."

