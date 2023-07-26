The defender, well known to Rosenior from his time at Albion, recently linked up with City on trial and impressed down the left-hand side against Barnsley in a friendly last week and made a positive impression in his spell at the club.
Cox - who has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers - left Fortuna earlier this summer.
He missed the weekend draw at Bradford City to deal with a family issue and Rosenior informed him on Sunday that the East Yorkshire outfit would not be offering him a deal.
Rosenior said: "Coxy did great coming in but at the moment, we won't be offering him a contract.
"He'll find a good club because he's a really good player. It's so hard to explain. It's not just about the individual player, it's the makeup of the squad, it's different positions and we made that decision based on what we can do with the squad."