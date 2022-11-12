Hull City boss Liam Rosenior reveals anger at referee after two key decisions go against his side in Reading loss

The game was decided in the fourth minute of stoppage-time when Ryan Longman diverted Andy Carroll's header into the net from a free-kick from ex-City winger Tom Ince.

Rosenior felt that the free-kick award was wrong and he was also sore that Reading were not reduced to ten men on 40 minutes after Jeff Hendrick's high-looking challenge on Ryan Woods.

The City midfielder received a fair bit of attention from the home medical staff, but Ward - despite having a lengthy chat with Hendrick - elected to just book the midfielder.

A frustrated Liam Rosenior, pictured during Saturday afternoon's home game with Reading. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Both decisions contributed to a seventh home loss in eight outings for City, who had taken the lead with Jacob Greaves' first home goal for his hometown club on nine minutes.

But the Tigers conceded in the first half for the ninth successive game when they switched off to allow Yakou Meite to level from Junior Hoilett's corner.

Rosenior, reflecting on his first home game in charge, said: "It is obviously a tough one to take, considering the control and dominance we had in the second half. We were waiting for that chance.

"For me, the most disappointing thing was that you try your best to affect what you can effect and control what you can control. The club worked really hard to overturn Oscar's (Estupinan’s) ban, which I don't think any of us - you can disagree if you think I am wrong - (agreed with).

"I am looking at the (Reading) game and seeing the dominance we have and we are missing our top-scorer for a decision which I think should be overturned. He is sat in the stands and then the referee has a clear red card he does not give and he gives a free-kick against us which has never been a free-kick.

"I am not going to have a go at the players and they have given me absolutely everything over the past week. What we need to do is work on the small details.

"We score a goal from a set-play and they score a goal from a corner and a free-kick into our box. They are things I will work really really hard to correct and make us better.

"It was a tough feeling as it was a defeat I don't think we deserved to take."

On Ward’s display, he added: "It is so frustrating as it is a difficult job. I have done it myself on the training ground plenty of times as a coach. It is when it is the most basic decisions.

"Common sense should have prevailed with Oscar's ban and I don't know why he takes so much (time – with the Woods decision). It was a clear red card and he could have broken Woodsy's leg in the first half. I was more worried about Woodsy at first than the decision.