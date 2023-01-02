HULL CITY boss Liam Rosenior admitted he ‘really enjoyed’ his side’s emphatic 4-1 victory at Championship bottom club Wigan.

The Tigers inflicted a third 4-1 defeat on Kolo Toure’s Latics in the space of a week to move up to 16th spot in the table.

After Jacob Greaves’ first-half goal was cancelled out by Wigan substitute Nathan Broadhead, three goals in the last 12 minutes from Oscar Estupinan and Tyler Smith (2) made it seven games unbeaten on the road for Hull.

“I thought in the first half some of the football we played was a joy to watch and that’s what I want to bring,” enthused Rosenior.

HAPPY DAYS: Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“The players are taking on board the messages, the coaching on the training ground, and I really enjoyed it.

“I was sitting back just watching us play, playing freely and with quality, attacking the opposition.

“The only downside is that we were only a goal up and, in the Championship, you know any ball in your box, any set-play can cause you problems, and that’s how they score.

“They put in a great performance, in terms of Wigan’s spirit.

TOUGH TO TAKE: Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure Picture: Tim Goode/PA

“Kolo has got them right at it and they caused us problems for 15 minutes.

“We had to make a couple of tactical adjustments, and fortunately for us on this occasion they worked and we managed to win the game.

“It sums up the Championship, if you think you’ve cracked it at any stage of the game or season then you’ll get undone.

“It’s such a hard league, every team has the quality and that’s why the points totals are so close.

“We have to make sure that we don’t get complacent in our performances, that we see set-plays out and that’s something that we’re working really hard on addressing.”

For Wigan boss Toure, it is now four defeats in a row after a draw at Millwall in his first match in charge.

“It was a very tough result,” he acknowledged. “The 4-1 scoreline doesn’t reflect the game, in my opinion.

“I felt for 75 minutes, we were battling, and we were on top in the second half.

“I thought we would have gone on to score the second goal and put the game to bed, but we conceded three goals in the last 15 minutes again.

“It is very tough to take, but we will be working hard to correct those errors, and be more focused at the end of the game.

“We need to communicate better, so we can avoid those goals. We are giving easy goals away at the moment, we then need to chase the game which opens the team up.

“There are things we can improve, and we just need to be positive and keep fighting.

“This result puts us in a tough place but we have got to keep going.

“We just have to stick together and keep believing in ourselves.

“We need to keep working hard in training, and we will do everything we can to make things better.”

Wigan: Jones,Nyambe,Whatmough,Tilt,Bennett (Magennis 75),Power,

Cousins (Naylor 55),Lang (Broadhead 46),Keane,McClean,

Fletcher (Aasgaard 55).

Subs Not Used: Amos,Edmonds-Green,Darikwa.

Booked: Tilt.

Goals: Broadhead 63.

Hull: Ingram,Christie (Tobias Figueiredo 83),Alfie Jones,

McLoughlin,Greaves,Docherty,Seri (Tufan 75),Longman (Woods 68),

Slater,Sayyadmanesh (Smith 46),Estupinan (Coyle 83).

Subs Not Used: Elder,Lo-Tutala.

Booked: Seri,Greaves.

Goals: Greaves 15,Estupinan 78,Smith 85,90.

Att: 12,522