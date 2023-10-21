DISAPPOINTED Hull City chief Liam Rosenior says that his side must go back to the future after 'shooting ourselves in the foot' in Saturday's last-gasp 2-1 loss to Southampton at the MKM Stadium.

City got into a number of promising situations in an entertaining game, but managed just one goal with Liam Delap cancelling out Will Smallbone's opener midway through the first half.

It was a game in which Southampton grew stronger as it progressed, with the defensive resolution which served City so well in their recovery last season under Rosenior being conspicuous by its absence, particularly late on.

The hosts fatally switched off from a throw-in in the dying moments, with Flynn Downes finding Ryan Fraser in the fifth minute of stoppage time, with the substitute netting a dramatic winner.

It inflicted a first home league defeat in ten matches since March 15 upon City, who had looked set for their fourth 1-1 draw in five matches in East Yorkshire.

Alongside his team's inability to get shots off, Rosenior was irked by the concession of the first goal for a fourth successive game.

Rosenior, whose side visit Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City on Wednesday, said: "The manner of conceding a goal in the last minute is probably the most horrible way to lose a game of football.

"That's something we need to eradicate. It's the third time in a row we have conceded the first goal and we are now at a stage that for all of our good play, we need to take the chances we create - we don't take the shot and the final pass…

"But you have got to keep the back door shut at all times.

"That was something I was proud of us as a group (of doing) last season and it is something we really need to focus on now because we are throwing away points from performance where we shouldn't be throwing points away.

"It is so frustrating as I feel like a broken record at times. Plymouth at home, Bristol City at home, Millwall in the last game we played; we are almost shooting ourselves in the foot with the goals we are giving away.

"We play some excellent football and dominate games. We played an excellent team today and we dominated and should have had so many more shots on goal from the chances we created.