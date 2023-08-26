HULL CITY chief Liam Rosenior has revealed that he brought off 'mentally exhausted' attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan just after the hour mark against Bristol City due to a non-football related issue which has been affecting him.

The on-song Turkish international notched his fourth goal of the season in clinical fashion on Friday night to put the Tigers in front in the 1-1 draw, but noticeably faded as the match progressed.

Rosenior also confirmed that captain Lewie Coyle exited the fray late on due to an ankle knock, which will be assessed this weekend.

The Hull manager, whose side return to action on Saturday week at Leicester City, said: "Ozan has been magnificent for us.

HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Ozan Tufan of Hull City celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Bristol City at MKM Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Without going into too much depth and detail has got an issue that I can't really go into - away from football. I thought he was mentally exhausted. But he has been fantastic for us."

On Coyle, he continued: "I think he has just got a whack on the ankle and it was one of those that he couldn't just shake off.

"We will ice him up. We have got an extra day, which is great for us to recover. We will assess him through the weekend and see how he is for training on Monday."

Jason Lokilo missed the game with hamstring niggle, Rosenior said.

"He felt his hamstring in training. It was nothing serious, but just a precaution," the City boss commented.

"He was running on the training pitch (on Friday) and will hopefully be available for selection next week."

Meanwhile, Rosenior said that the club are still in a 'really, really good place' in their bid to sign Aston Vila forward Keinan Davis.

The striker's team-mate Jaden Philogene is set to complete a £5m move to Hull shortly, with the 21-year-old having already passed a medical in East Yorkshire - with the club hoping to complete a double transfer raid on the Midlands club.

Davis does have rival interest from other Championship clubs including Swansea City, most notably.

Rosenior said: "We are in negotiations and in a really, really good place with that. Keinan is a really good player and there's going to be interest from other clubs in him.