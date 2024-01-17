The frontman, who has rejected a new deal at Oakwell, is out of contract in the summer.

He scored his 16th goal of the season for the Reds in their 2-1 League One win over Carlisle on Tuesday evening to equal his tally from last term. It was his fourth goal in successive matches.

The 28-year-old has been linked with January moves to Championship trio Hull, Huddersfield and Cardiff City.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, pictured after his side's 2-1 FA Cup third-round replay exit at Birmingham City on Tuesday night. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

But Rosenior dismissed the link after his side’s 2-1 FA Cup exit at Birmingham, while it is understood that talk of interest from Huddersfield is also wide of the mark.

On whether City are in the market for Cole and have registered interest, Rosenior said: “No, we haven’t. I don’t know where that came from. At the moment, that one is new to me. I saw it on Sky Sports News on the TV, but that’s not anything to do with us.”

Meanwhile, Rosenior – currently without the services of Jean-Michael Seri, Jaden Philogene, Liam Delap, Aaron Connolly and Ruben Vinagre – says it is unlikely that he will bring in any new signings before Friday’s trip to Sunderland.

A move away for striker Allahyar has fallen through, while the Tigers are close to confirming the arrival of goalkeeper Ivor Pandur and are awaiting on a work permit after agreeing a deal to sign the Croatian from Dutch club Fortuna Sittard.