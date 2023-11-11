Hull City boss praises his side for keeping the faith against Huddersfield Town plus an injury update on Aaron Connolly

DELIGHTED and relieved Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior praised his side for keeping the faith after finding a way to break down stubborn Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at the MKM Stadium.

For the second successive home match, City secured a hard-fought 1-0 triumph against well-organised opponents.

The breakthrough on Saturday came in the 92nd minute when Liam Delap - who had earlier hit the bar with a header - fired home a low shot to move City to the cusp of the play-off positions in the Championship.

Rosenior, who celebrated his first anniversary in charge earlier this week, said: "I am really proud because sometimes teams can lose faith in what they are doing. Liam got his just rewards.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior.

"He could have probably scored three or four and the team probably could have scored more than that.

"But to see the team keep going and the impact of Cyrus (Christie) and Ruben (Vinagre) and even Doch (Greg Docherty) meant I was really proud of the group as they showed their belief.

"It was a really good performance. I just want to see more goals.

"Anyone in the stadium could not say we deserved three points and it puts us in a really good place heading into the international break.

"It was our fitness levels, desire and belief as well and perseverance and resilience. In my time with this group of players, we have not lost two games in a row and it says everything about them - not about me. It's credit to them.

"They are learning as they go, which is exciting for me."

Despite seeing his side secure three more points on home soil, Rosenior spared a thought for good friend and Huddersfield counterpart Darren Moore, whose side came close to securing a precious point.

He continued: "Credit to Darren. They were so organised, resilient and determined and that is a really difficult thing to break down. So I am delighted we got our just rewards.

"Our method of play tires the opposition out and I think we had 80 per cent of the ball. When you are moving the ball and the opposition and they are having to run from side to side, the chances usually arrive at the end of the game, although saying that we could have scored very early."

One downer on the afternoon saw Aaron Connolly, who made his return from the bench following a toe injury, depart before the end after picking up a knock in a challenge.

On Connolly's condition after he came off, he said: "I don't know. It is so frustrating for him.

"Every single time, something happens to him at the moment. Hopefully, he is fit as I want to play him on Tuesday to sharpen him up in our friendly game.