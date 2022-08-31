Hull City boss Shota Arveladze on Tigers' poor away record

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and the fit-again Chris Willock scored for Mick Beale’s side before half-time, as they followed up Saturday’s win at Watford in fine style. Tyler Smith netted a late consolation for the Tigers.

Hull, who lie seventh in the Championship standings with three wins from seven games, were beaten 5-2 in the previous away match at West Brom and 5-0 by Bristol City in their final away fixture last season. They have now conceded 16 goals in their past six games on the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Leave the last year, it was last year and we should better now concentrate on this year,” said Arveladze. “But it doesn’t mean I’m not counting or I don’t know how to count. Sometimes we observe in matches too long. We have to react earlier.”

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze applauds the travelling support after his side's 3-1 defeat at Loftus Road, London. Picture: PA

Arveladze bemoaned his team’s poor start at Loftus Road, as well as a couple of misses by in-form striker Oscar Estupinan.

“I don’t know which minute it is better to start from; missing the first half an hour of the game or after 20 minutes when Oscar could keep us in the game – twice – and he didn’t, or to start from the kick-off,” added Arveladze when asked about his team’s overall display.

“I don’t blame Oscar or anyone else. I’m not picking up on one or two of the players. In general, we are looking and observing the opposition for too long sometimes and it has cost us the game.”

QPR boss Mick Beale felt his team’s fast start was the deciding factor on the night, the result lifting the hosts above their opponents into sixth spot due to the R’s better goal difference.

Queens Park Rangers's Ilias Chair celebrates scoring their side's first goal against Hull City at Loftus Road, London. Picture: PA.

“That’s more like what I want from us – especially here at home, playing on the front foot,” said Beale. “After that we were a little bit unsure at times and Hull made a real good push of the game. Credit to them because their energy was big.