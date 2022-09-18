Second-half goals from Ryan Manning, Luke Cundle and Joel Piroe left the Tigers languishing just above the Championship relegation zone.

Arveladze took over as Hull head coach shortly after Turkish owner Acun Ilicali bought the club in January.

Ilicali was seen leaving his seat before the end of the game and Arveladze understands the situation.

Shota Arveladze admits he is under pressure. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I haven’t spoken to the owner. The boys are very, very down. We are on a bad run and we aren’t in form. We need a good day to come back,” said Arveladze.

“I feel under pressure. I will talk to myself about the situation, but on this form it is no surprise at all.

“It is about what we can change. Whatever course is taken it is going to be what is best for the club that matters.”

Hull have now conceded 21 goals in just 10 league games this season, with some poor defending in Wales continuing the story of their season.

“It was a difficult game. We expected the game to go that way because Swansea keep the ball so well. We tried to block the lines, but they beat us well and created a lot of chances,” said Arveladze.

“They are a good side and a better side than us on the day, although we had some good moments in the game. It is not about one misconnection between a central defender and goalkeeper. They scored two more goals.”

Hull actually started the brighter in both halves,Jean Michael Seri letting fly with a long-range shot and then a strong run from Ozan Tufan and a shot from the edge of the area by Dimitrios Pelkas that went just over.

Swansea: Benda, Wood-Gordon, Naughton, Cabango, Sorinola (Stevens 90), Allen (Cundle 31), Grimes, Manning, Fulton, Cooper (Okoflex 90), Piroe (Obafemi 88). Unused substitutes: Fisher, Darling, Ntcham.

Hull City: Baxter, Coyle, Figueiredo, Greaves, Elder, Seri (Woods 75), Slater, Vale (Longman 67), Tufan, Pelkas (Docherty 75), Estupinan (Christie 82). Unused substitutes: Ingram, McLoughlin, Smith.