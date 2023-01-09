THE most significant event out east on Saturday afternoon arrived at the final whistle and not before.

Hull City, boasting just one win in front of their own followers since late August, left the pitch with applause ringing in their ears as opposed to opprobrium despite an eighth defeat at the MKM Stadium in 2022-23. Therein told a story.

Granted, there was appreciation for the opponent. Fulham may be a similar sized club, but there is very much more than meets the eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unpretentious Londoners are seventh in the Premier League and with good reason; themselves, Brentford and Brighton are the division’s little big men.

POSITIVE SIGNS: Hull City player Ryan Woods is challenged by Fulham's Kenny Tete during Saturday's FA Cup clash on Saturday, the hosts eventually losing out 2-0. Simon Hulme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even without the obvious qualities of Aleksandar Mitrovic, a much-changed Fulham were well served with players formerly of this parish in Tom Cairney and Harry Wilson and an East Yorkshireman in Dan James among those bringing offerings to the table.

But the acclaim revolved around what the hosts did as opposed to what they were up against en route to a seventh successive game without the tonic of a home victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull's intensity, application, focus and intelligence in their pressing was striking and perturbed Fulham, more especially in the opening half-hour which reflected exceedingly well on the work being carried out at the club's Cottingham training ground by Liam Rosenior and co.

When the Cottagers assumed an element of control and threatened to take the game away from them in the second half, Hull made changes and got their second wind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City players pictured after Fulham's second killer goal. Picture: Simon Hulme.

The goal they craved never came, but there were no recriminations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harness this spirit, work-rate and go-forward in league games at home and wins won’t be long in coming. Rosenior said that after the game, but you looked into his eyes and knew he believed it and that it was more than wishful thinking.

At long last, individualism is being shunned for collectivism at City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big plus for Rosenior arrived in the fact he made a raft of changes himself, eight in total, but not at the dilution of quality and heart.

Encouraging contributions from his squad cast were a further indicator that his players are buying into his philosophy and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewie Coyle may have made a mistake at the death, but his display was doughty.

Ozan Tufan ran as opposed to amble, Xavier Simons displayed raw promise and Tyler Smith was a hive of industry, while the bench contribution from Benjamin Tetteh, making his first appearance since September 4, was a big tick in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He proved a real nuisance. Keep him fit and he can be a real pest to Championship defences.

Six years to the day, Marco Silva had taken charge of a side in a third-round tie at Hull and secured a 2-0 victory. Yet this occasion was different and not just because the Portuguese was now in the away dug-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silva's first game in England was played out in front of a paltry crowd of 6,608 due to a protest against Hull’s ex-owners, the Allam family.

An attendance of 14,175 were present on Saturday. By contrast, the mood wasn’t mutinous and fans were almost on their feet early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key day in the career of full debutant Simons and Harvey Vale - given a first home start – saw the latter handed a big party invite.

A backpass from Bobby Decordova-Reid lacked weight and Vale raced clear, only for the Chelsea loanee to spoil it with a casual prod wide with the outside of his foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull didn’t relent as Fulham initially struggled to impose order.

Two chances in quick succession for Andreas Pereira hinted they were getting their act together and the breakthrough soon came.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson found space for the first time and cut inside before unleashing a curler which Matt Ingram could only parry straight into the path of Layvin Kurzawa, who scored his first goal in English football.

It settled Fulham down, but Hull had a go, certainly in the last quarter - even if their final ball was not great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their big chance came to Oscar Estupinan, whose header was tipped over by Marek Rodak.

Hull threw bodies up for the resultant corner, including Ingram with Fulham picking their pocket at the death through James. City went out by the front door at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City: Ingram, Coyle, Figueiredo, McLoughlin, Elder, Woods, Simons (Estupinan 72); Docherty (C Jones 83), Tufan (Slater 61), Vale (Connolly 61); Smith (Tetteh 72). Unused substitutes: Lo-Tutala, Greaves, A Jones, Christie.

Fulham: Rodak; De Cordova-Reid (Tete 72), Diop, Adarabioyo, Kurzawa (Robinson 76); Reed (Chalobah 87), Cairney; Wilson (Soloman 76), Pereira (Palhinha 72), James, Vinicius. Unused substitutes: Leno, Ream, Macfarlane, Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad