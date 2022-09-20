Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali injured in road traffic accident in Istanbul

The 53-year-old businessman, who has 13.5million Instagram followers and has been dubbed the ‘Turkish Simon Cowell’, is set to undergo surgery today.

The Championship club posted on Twitter on Monday evening: “We can confirm that chairman Acun Ilicali was involved in a road traffic accident in İstanbul on Monday.

“Acun sustained a fractured arm in the accident and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali in the stands at the MKM Stadium earlier this season. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"We would like to wish Acun the best for his surgery and a speedy recovery.”

Ilicali took over at Hull in January as he purchased the club from the Allam family, who had become largely unpopular in East Yorkshire.

The businessman has heavily invested in the club, with a number of new signings made during the summer transfer window.