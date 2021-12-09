Hull City chief Grant McCann delivers positive message regarding Tom Huddlestone

Hull City manager Grant McCann Picture: Tim Markland/PA

Huddlestone, in his second spell in East Yorkshire, has had two separate stints out this season with injury and made his return from the bench in the victory at Cardiff on November 24.

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute in the next two games against Millwall and Reading.

Speaking ahead of the home game with Bristol City on Saturday, where the Tigers are seeking their fifth win in six matches, McCann said: "Absolutely (he is ready to start). He obviosuly picked up the injury coming back off an injury as well, so we have had to be very careful with Tom.

"But he came on in the Cardiff game and looked fine. It was not the ideal scenario that he only had a week's training or so, but since then he has had a couple of weeks and been working hard in training and after training.

"He is definitely getting to a place now where we are looking at him thinking: 'yes, he can come back into the team.' But there's good competition in that position and the lads are all working hard to get in that team.

"Everyone who we had from last weekend is fit and available for this weekend. The squad is very similar to last week. We had another week's training for Brandon Fleming, Matt Smith, Tyler Smith and Tom Huddlestone.

Tom Eaves has come back out on the grass yesterday (Friday) so it will be a plus to get Tom back.

"There's obviously the long-term ones such as Lewie Coyle and Alfie Jones, who are a little bit away."

Meanwhile, McCann insists he has been more than happy with the contribution of Tyler Smith so far, regardless of the fact that the striker is yet to find the net in 12 appearances since arriving at the club from Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

"I would not say (it's been) frustrating," McCann added.

"He's obviously had loans at different clubs and done well at most of them and this is the next step - to be involved with a Championship team.

"Yes, he was at Sheffield United, but he was nowhere near the 'A team' or 20-man squad. But here he is very much part of it and he knows that.

"He's only 22 and is going to have a bright future and if you ask Tyler, he's really enjoying it here and loves it. He's had a little bit of an injury that has kept him out of one or two games, but he came on last week and had a very good goal chalked off for offside.