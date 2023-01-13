HULL CITY chief Liam Rosenior is sure that Anthony Knockaert will prove a real asset for Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town - although hopefully not on Saturday.

The loan arrival of the Fulham winger has given a timely tonic to relegation-threatened Town ahead of the trip to Hull.

It remains to be seen if Knockaert is involved - and ex-Brighton team-mate Rosenior would probably be happier if he did not make an appearance out east.

Rosenior, a team-mte of Knockaert when Albion were promoted to the Premier League in 2016-17 - a season when the Frenchman was named as the Championship's player of the season - said: "Anthony is a top player. I had the fortune of playing with Anthony and working with him when he was probably at the peak of his career at Brighton.

New Huddersfield Town signing Anthony Knockaert. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

"He was probably the best winger in the league and went up to the Premier League level and was outstanding and he's a lovely lad.

"All credit to the guys at Huddersfield for bringing him in. I am sure he is going to be an asset to them."

Eight points separate City and the second-from-bottom Terriers, who possess the worst away record in the division.

But despite Town's toils, Rosenior is reading little into their league position.

He added: “I think Mark (Fotheringham) has gone in and I’ve seen a clear upturn in their performances from him (since) taking the job.

"I think he’s been really really unlucky in certain moments – moments have gone against them (when) they’ve been controlling games.

"They’re a good side and we won’t be taking them lightly at all."

Rosenior says the club are ‘nearly there’ in terms of bringing in Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei on loan – although City fans will have to wait to see him in action for the club.

The teenager, who worked with Rosenior at Derby County, currently has a minor injury, but will sign for the Tigers and be available for the club after a short spell of rehabilitation.

He said: “We are nearly there. I‘ll be honest.

