Hull City chief Liam Rosenior offers message of support to 'outstanding' Oscar Estupinan

IN THE first half of the season, Oscar Estupinan and Viktor Gyokeres were two of the most talked about strikers in the Championship.

While the name of the latter continues to be the source of much discussion, 12-goal Estupinan, who has not scored for eight matches, has fallen off the radar a little of late.

The Colombian was dropped to the bench for last week 's televised game with West Brom, but head coach Liam Rosenior insists he still has a huge part to play for Hull, while offering a message of support.

Rosenior, whose side are set to be backed by up to 3 ,000 fans in the Midlands, said: "With Oscar, I will be honest, but he's carried a massive workload.

Oscar Estupinan rues a missed opportunity for Hull City in their game with Middlesbrough in November. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Aaron Connolly was not available for a long time and got in. Benji's (Tetteh’s) been out and to be fair to Oscar, he's carried the load.

"A lot of strikers play 60 or 70 minutes and get taken off. Oscar played consecutive 90 minutes for maybe six, seven, eight games in a row. With the way we play with a lone striker, there's a lot of workload.

"He's getting fitter, stronger and better and better, but I just felt he needed taking out for the last game and you need to refind your freshness.

"But Oscar is still a massive part of what we want to do here and he’s been outstanding in the way I have worked with him."

While Estupinan has found goals hard to come by of late, Gyokeres certainly hasn't, with the 18-goal Swede - a player who Rosenio r knows well - finding the net in recent games with Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Having also netted against Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, a goal against City would complete the White Rose set for Gyokeres.

Rosenior added: "I taught him everything he knew at Brighton...Viktor was always going to be a top player and I have been fortunate enough to work with him and Aaron together at Brighton's under-23s.

"He's someone who has developed. He always had the potential and I am delighted for him that he is doing really well.