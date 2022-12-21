HULL CITY head coach Liam Rosenior says the club are continuing to hold positive talks with Crystal Palace as they bid to entice teenage winger Malcolm Ebiowei to East Yorkshire when the January transfer window opens.

City are attempting to reduce their squad numbers to a manageable figure of 24 with James Scott being the latest fringe player who has been told he is free to leave the club in the new year.

Rosenior is also hoping to do some pieces of incoming business, with Ebiowei, who he worked with at previous club Derby, being a top loan target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosenior said: "Things are going really well, we're really clear on the areas we need to strengthen and what we're looking for.

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The top targets I have in each position look really good for us at the moment, and we'll keep working on them.

"He's (Ebiowei) one of a few people we're looking at. It's up to Crystal Palace as his parent club what they do with him. He's in our thoughts as many people are at the moment, but there's nothing concrete right now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Fulham have reportedly rejected an approach from Brazilian club Gremio to take Middlesbrough loanee Rodrigo Muniz in January.

Muniz has struggled to make an impact on Teesside and has started just one game under Michael Carrick, while netting just twice in 16 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham have a recall clause in the loan agreement that can be activated in January, but suggestions that he could return to his native Brazil on loan have been scotched, with a move to another second-tier club being more likely.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe will undergo another scan on his injured knee early in the new year, with boss Darren Moore confident he will still play a 'large part' for the club this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore said: “We’re going to scan him again in a few weeks time. Because I don’t want to say that he’s going to be a month or two months and then we scan him and it’s healed over better and quicker - which would mean a sooner return.